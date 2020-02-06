|
Danial Alan Bradley
November 24, 1973-January 29, 2020
DAVENPORT-Danial Alan Bradley, 46, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Davenport. A Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2pm at the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.rungemortuary.com.
Danial was born November 24, 1973 in Davenport. He was the son of Alan and Cindy (Garrow) Bradley.
He loved the outdoors and going camping, building large bonfires, grilling his famous chicken and traveling. He loved to make people laugh and had a great sense of humor. He had been a NASCAR fan, especially Tony Stewart and was a Packers fan. Danial also loved his mustang cars and had several over the years.
His greatest joy were his children and they will cherish his memory forever: daughter, Jessica Bradley (fiancé Joseph Byam), LeClaire; son, Tristin Bradley (Karlee Ambroosy), LeClaire, son, Dakota Bradley and daughter Kahli Bradley, both of Davenport, his father, Alan, Davenport and several siblings, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in the by his mother, Cindy and his grandma, Rose Borcher.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 6, 2020