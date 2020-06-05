Daniel "Catfish" Bolwar
1941 - 2020
Daniel "Catfish" Bolwar

October 10, 1941-June 3, 2020

BLUE GRASS-Daniel "Catfish" Bolwar, 78, of Blue Grass, Iowa, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Burial will be in Floris, Iowa.

Daniel Lewis Bolwar was born October 10, 1941, in Davenport, Iowa, to John Worth and Ruby (Poell) Bolwar.

He was an electrician with IBEW Local 145. He worked as a federal employee on the Rock Island Arsenal, and at Tobyhana in Pennsylvania where he retired in 2007.

He loved fishing, especially his trips up north with his brother. He also enjoyed woodworking.

Dan is survived by two children, Rebecca Bolwar and David Bolwar, a granddaughter Cassandra and

siblings, Richard, Susie, and Bonnie and his longtime companion, Heike Dawson. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.



Published in Quad-City Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 5, 2020
Catfish was one of the first electricians I met when starting my sales career in 1975. In his own style, he was very welcoming and challenged me to understand how jobsite work. I also enjoyed coaching his son in Little League. Peace be with you, Cat! God Bless.
Ted Stephens
Friend
