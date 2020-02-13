|
Daniel Gene Cruz
March 12, 1953- February 10, 2020
STERLING-Daniel Gene Cruz, 66, of Sterling, died Monday February 10, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Homes in Sterling with dignity and surrounded by family. "Danny" was born on March 12, 1953 in Sterling, the son of Ruben Cruz and Alice (Jesse) Estrada. While Danny never knew his birth father in life, Jesse Estrada embraced the role of father and loved him as his own. He was preceded in death by both of his fathers.
Danny was a retired plumber, pipefitter, and welder with Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 25 in Rock Island, Illinois. He gave generously of his time and trade skills, helping others out with house projects and only expecting their company and maybe a beer or two in return.
He was a renowned musician, playing with Steel City, Sweet Feet, and Prime Time along with many other groups throughout the years. He will always be remembered for his unmatched gift with the guitar, as well as his talent as a vocalist and skill on the steel guitar.
In addition to his love for music and his daughters, Danny enjoyed Chicago sports. He loved the Bulls, watched Cubs games with his mom, cheered on the Bears with his brothers, and would even catch a White Sox game if it was in good company.
Survivors include his mother Alice Estrada (Penaflor), brothers Glen (Kathy) Estrada and Alvino (Blanca) Estrada all of Sterling, and his four daughters. He was married to Cheryl Frank (Dickhut) from 1974 - 1997 and together they had Andi (Jeremy) Vanecek of St. Louis, Missouri, Jessica (Luis) Osuna of San Leandro, California, Hannah (Clayton) Bonnell of Dixon, Illinois, and Sarah (Jacob) Reyes of Rock Falls, Illinois. He is survived additionally by 9 grandkids: Ava, Addi, and AJ Vanecek, Ana and Luis Osuna, Bay and Fischer Bonnell, and Noah and Theo Reyes, with another Reyes grandchild soon to join the family. He is also survived by countless loving cousins, aunts and uncles, lifelong friends, and adoring fans.
Visitation will be from 2PM-4PM Friday February 14, 2020 and celebration of life to begin at 4PM at Schilling Funeral Home & Crematory in Sterling, IL with the Reverend James Keenan, of St. Mary's, officiating. Please come casually, as dad would want. Attire celebrating music or Chicago teams is welcomed.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute time, prayers, or donations to Rock River Hospice and Homes in Sterling, Illinois in Danny's honor. The family extends its most sincere appreciation to the Rock River Hospice & Home staff and volunteers for supporting Danny and his family in their last days together.