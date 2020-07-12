1/1
Daniel Griffith
1963 - 2020
Daniel Griffith

July 6, 1963 - July 7, 2020

ARLINGTON, TX-Daniel Griffith, 57, of Arlington, TX died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Hugley Hospice, Burleson, TX from cancer complications.

He was born, July 6, 1963 in Davenport, the son of Bernadette and Neal Griffith, Sr.

Dan was a graduate of Central High School. He worked for many years as a commercial sales representative and estimator for R & B Roofing, Garland, TX, a job he loved. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Arlington.

Dan will be missed by the many friends he made through work and especially by his immediate and extended family. He attended at least one Hawkeye Football game each year and went to many of the bowl games. He enjoyed going to music concerts and frequent travel and vacations with his son, Caleb, including a wonderful trip to Spain. Dan will be remembered as a kind and caring Dad, brother and friend.

Dan is survived by his son, Caleb of Arlington, TX; brothers, Neal (Carolyn) Griffith; Randy (Eva) Griffith of Bettendorf, and his identical twin brother, David (Sherrill) of Charleston, SC; sisters, Micky (Jerry) Anderson, Bettendorf and Tammy (C.J) Basler, Ada, Michigan.

A family celebration of Dan's life will be held at a later date.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
