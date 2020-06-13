Daniel M. Haut

July 5, 1953-June 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Daniel M. Haut, 66, of Davenport, will be 11a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, with burial in Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 until 7p.m. at the funeral home, Dan passed away peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020 surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Daniel Martin Haut was born on July 5, 1953 in Davenport, a son of Theodore F. and Shirley Mae (Brammann) Haut. Dan worked at Ralston Purina for over 38 years prior to his retirement in 2010.

Dan was stubborn, but never complained; he was witty, supportive, and loving grandfather. He had a great passion for the game of golf, traveling yearly to Mexico to play and enjoy the sun with his best friend and companion of the past 20 years, Betsy DeBrower. He also enjoyed softball and bowling.

Survivors include his children Mary (Chris) Manor, Davenport, Lynn Haut, Davenport, Mike (Kerry) Haut, Coal Valley, Illinois; grandchildren: Rebecalynn Jorgensen, Drew (Meghan) Manor, Lucas Manor, Wyatt Haut, Joshua Jared (Amanda LaMar), Jordan Jared, Brianna Jared (Ricky Gomez), and Nathan Haut; great-grandchildren Samantha, Brynleigh, Everleigh, and Romon; siblings, Timothy Haut, Davenport, Katherine Haut, Davenport, Chris (Jeannie) Haut Colorado, Craig Haut, St. Louis Missouri, and Paul (Irene) Haut, Davenport, many nieces and nephews as well as his best friend and companion, Betsy DeBrower, Davenport, and Betsy's children Ed (Amy) DeBrower, Ankeny, Iowa, and Beth (Dereck) Trebilcock, Norwalk Iowa; grandchildren: Emmaline, Thomas, Leila, Kegan, Reese, and Addison.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Andrew, and a great grandson Angel.

