Darlene Burke
Darlene Burke, 80, of Charlotte, IA, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
Ross and I are so sorry to hear of Darlene's passing. You are all in our thoughts. I have such fond memories of all of those Petersville Burke reunions. Sending you all love and hugs. Mary Beth and Ross Risvold
Mary Risvold
Family
