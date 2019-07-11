Darlene Gau

July 1, 1932-July 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Darlene Marie Gilmore Gau, the daughter of Freeman and Clara Gilmore, was born in Mason City, Iowa July 1, 1932. She died Wednesday, July 10th at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House surrounded by family. She was a graduate of Davenport High School and Felt-Tarrton School.

Services will be held Saturday, July 13th at Halligan-McCabe-Devries Funeral Home at 10:00am with visitation prior to the service beginning at 9:00am. Private burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park.

Darlene married Donald Gau on September 8, 1951 at St. Paul's Catholic Church.

She was employed at Northwest Bank, Bendix Corp, Alcoa and was a 21-year employee of Standard Forwarding Company in East Moline, where she was a 20-year member and retiree of Teamster Union #371. Darlene was a member of the Genesis Ladies Auxiliary.

Darlene was on the Tennis Team in High School, enjoyed golf and once had a hole-in-one. She enjoyed playing cards.

Darlene loved her husband Don and loved very much her son Tim (Jo Dee) Gau, daughter Lynnette "Lynne" Lorenzen and was very proud of her grandchildren Kelly (Terry) Peeters, Dustin Gau, Sara Lorenzen and Scott Lorenzen; great-grandson Clayton Nettleton and sister, June Werlein.

Darlene enjoyed all the people she got to know through her working careers and all the nice people she got to meet in the game of golf and playing cards. She had a good life and cared very much for all her good friends and family that crossed her path.

Memorials may be made in her honor to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or King's Harvest Pet Rescue.

She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Rebecca, one brother, and two sisters.

