Darrel (Shorty) Lee Ellis

April 11, 1934- September 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Darrel (Shorty) Lee Ellis of Davenport, Iowa died peacefully at home with loved ones on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 86. Darrel is survived by his best friend and loving partner, Shirley Strang and his three children - Brad Ellis, Dean Ellis and DeAnn Ellis. He is preceded in death by his father William Ellis, his mother Mary (née Scott) Ellis, his sister Wanda Ford, and his brother Kenneth Ellis (all formerly of Mt Pleasant). Darrel was born on April 11, 1934 in Mt Pleasant, Iowa. He graduated from Mt Pleasant High School in 1953. He joined the U.S. Army serving two years and was honorably discharged in 1955. He received the National Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. He married Ina Jo Wollam in 1957 and together they had three children. They later divorced. Darrel worked for J.I. Case Company for 32 years spanning a variety of positions. Darrel was an accomplished athlete. He was a boxer and played football. He received several awards for his athleticism in both sports. In addition he loved all things related to car racing. As a young man he raced Modified and Sprint cars and continued with a life long passion for car racing. It could be said that Darrel never missed a NASCAR race; asleep or awake. A highlight for him was towing his antique Sprint car around the Daytona Raceway. The family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life event for Darrel next year when loved ones and friends may gather safely.