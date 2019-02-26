Darrell Onken

January 3, 1950-February 24, 2019

MORRISON, IL – Darrell J. Onken, 69 of Morrison, died Sunday February 24, 2019 at Pleasant View Nursing Home.

He was born on January 3, 1950 in Morrison, the son of Russell C. and Arlene (Thompson) Onken. Darrell had attended Morison schools and served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a millwright with Union Local 2158 in Bettendorf, IA before retiring.

Surviving is his wife, Patricia; two sons: Bill Onken of Morrison and Russell Onken on Morrison; his sister, Terri (Roger) Doering of Morrison; his brother in law Bruce Hunter of Thomson; 2 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Vicki Hunter and 2 infant brothers.

Cremation will take place and there will be no public services.

Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.