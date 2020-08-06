David Arthur Burroughs

May 14, 1953-August 4, 2020

HILLSDALE-David Arthur Burroughs 67 of Hillsdale, IL; formerly from Princeton, IA – died peacefully at home on Aug 4th after an extended illness.

David was born on May 14, 1953, son of Raymond and Leola Burroughs. He attended North Scott High School, Eldridge, IA. He grew up in Princeton, IA where he met his wife Janet. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage together.

Before retirement, his employment included Olathea Golf Course, Sneaky Petes, and Rockingham Machine. He enjoyed bank fishing (nicknamed Flathead), camping, motorcycle rides, music, travel and family gatherings. He also loved antiques and had several collections. He is survived by his wife Janet, (daughter) Andrea & Shawn Dean Bettendorf, IA., (son) Adrian & Kim Burroughs Silvis, IL., as well as siblings (brother) Daniel and Ann Burroughs, (sister) Kathy Vanderpool, and (brother) Raymond and Lori Burroughs; 4 grandchildren Mackenzie and Christian Dean, Imogen and Lydia Burroughs. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Leola Burroughs.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later time after COVID restrictions are lifted. Final resting place will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Princeton, IA.