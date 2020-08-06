1/1
David Arthur Burroughs
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David Arthur Burroughs

May 14, 1953-August 4, 2020

HILLSDALE-David Arthur Burroughs 67 of Hillsdale, IL; formerly from Princeton, IA – died peacefully at home on Aug 4th after an extended illness.

David was born on May 14, 1953, son of Raymond and Leola Burroughs. He attended North Scott High School, Eldridge, IA. He grew up in Princeton, IA where he met his wife Janet. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage together.

Before retirement, his employment included Olathea Golf Course, Sneaky Petes, and Rockingham Machine. He enjoyed bank fishing (nicknamed Flathead), camping, motorcycle rides, music, travel and family gatherings. He also loved antiques and had several collections. He is survived by his wife Janet, (daughter) Andrea & Shawn Dean Bettendorf, IA., (son) Adrian & Kim Burroughs Silvis, IL., as well as siblings (brother) Daniel and Ann Burroughs, (sister) Kathy Vanderpool, and (brother) Raymond and Lori Burroughs; 4 grandchildren Mackenzie and Christian Dean, Imogen and Lydia Burroughs. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Leola Burroughs.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later time after COVID restrictions are lifted. Final resting place will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Princeton, IA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Quad Cities
701 12TH Street
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 517-6539
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved