Chapman Funeral Home
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA 52216
563-452-3259
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Christian Free Lutheran Church
Wheatland, IA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Christian Free Lutheran Church
Wheatland, IA
David B. Hamilton


1941 - 2019
David B. Hamilton Obituary

David B. Hamilton

September 29, 1941-November 22, 2019

WHEATLAND-David B. Hamilton, age 78, passed away at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf on Friday November 22, 2019. A service celebrating Dave's life will be held at 11:30 A.M on Saturday November 30 at the Christian Free Lutheran Church in Wheatland with Pastor Eric Swenson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M until service time. A luncheon will follow at the Wheatland Community Hall following the service.

Dave was born September 29, 1941 in Maquoketa, Iowa to Milton and Mary (Michaels) Hamilton. He married Sue Hutcheson on June 11, 1977 at the Calamus Methodist Church.

Dave enjoyed fishing, camping, and attending rodeos. He loved horses, his semi (called Cherokee) and spending time with his family. Dave was famous for his one-liners and loved to work and provide for his family.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Jason (fiancée Jenny) of Donahue; step daughter, Jenny Caes; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and sister, Margaret (Tom) Better of Grand Mound.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mike; and son, Ben.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
