David C. "Dave" Scott September 5, 1941-June 30, 2019 GALESBURG-David C. "Dave" Scott, 77, of Galesburg, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019, 12:40 PM, at Seminary Manor, Galesburg. Dave was born on September 5, 1941 in Moline, Illinois. He was the son of William D. and Josephine H. (Frutchey) Scott. He married Ruth M. Colburn on April 10, 1986, in Camanche, IA. Together they celebrated 33 years of marriage. Dave is survived by his wife, Ruth; step-son, Andrew; nieces, Kelly (Joe), Beth, Tammy (Dea) and Patty (Gregg); nephews, Shawn (Joyce), Brett (Anita), Jeff (Carol), Tim (Julie), Tony (Tim), Joel; sister-in-law, Joan; brother-in-law, Ron (Kathy); several other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill and Ted; and a sister, Marsha. Dave attended Savanna schools until his senior year where he graduated from Moline High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post #0726, Victoria. Dave worked at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in August of 1990 as a Supervisor of Quality Assurance Specialist. He loved to spend time with his family and friends. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, and games of chance. Dave could tell a joke that turned into a novel and reeled you in every time. He will be missed greatly by those that loved him. Cremation rites have been accorded. A burial of cremated remains will be held at the Rock Island Arsenal on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted with Watson-Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the or to the . Expressions of sympathy may be left to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.