David E. "Dave" Chyma

December 13, 1937 - August 5, 2020

MOLINE - David E. "Dave" Chyma, 82, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at his home after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

In order to properly celebrate Dave, the family will plan a gathering at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Esterdahl Mortuary Moline is assisting the family.

Dave was born December 13, 1937, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Edward and Helen (Van Sant) Chyma. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1956 and attended Clinton Community College and Iowa State University. He met the love of his life, Donna Ruland, in Mattoon, Illinois and they were married on September 17, 1961, in Mattoon.

Dave served his country as a Chaplain's Assistant in the Army Reserves for five years and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1966.

He was always great with numbers. He worked in banking and collections his entire career. In 1993 he became self-employed as a Credit/Collection Management Consultant in Davenport, IA, retiring in 2017.

He enjoyed collecting stamps, fishing, playing poker, chess, and pool, and enjoyed smoking cigars. Dave also thoroughly enjoyed playing practical jokes and no family member or friend was ever spared. He was gentle and kind to animals and the wildlife in his backyard. Dave's absolute favorite thing to do, though, was spend time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Donna of Moline; son, Mike Chyma, Moline, son, Tim (Tara) Chyma, Ripon, WI, daughter, Deb (Neil) Hamilton, Orion, IL; granddaughters, Lauren, Morgan, and Carley Chyma, and grandsons, Jacob, Nick, and Josh Hamilton; Sister Janet (Joel) Shields, Newton, IA; his nieces and nephews, and his sweet dog, Charlie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Nathaniel Hamilton.

