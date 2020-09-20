1/1
David E. Kaszinski
1952 - 2020
David E. Kaszinski

July 31, 1952-September 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-David E. Kaszinski, 68, of Davenport, Iowa, died Tuesday afternoon, September 15, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 31, 1952, in Clinton, Iowa, to Raymond and Phyllis (Truelsen) Kaszinski. David graduated from Dewitt Central High School in 1970. After a brief time with the Dewitt Police Department, he began his career with the Iowa State Patrol in 1975. David retired from the State Patrol after 32 years of exemplary service, obtaining the rank of Assistant District Commander. He took great pride in mentoring younger troopers, supporting and encouraging them to follow their career aspirations. David served on the Iowa State Patrol tactical team and was also a technical accident investigator.

David and his wife, Teresa Miller (Kaszinski) made their home in Davenport, Iowa, over the past 20 years. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, golfing, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. Upon retirement, David started "Lawn in Order", a lawn care business that he and his wife managed for several years.

He has two children, Melissa (Christian) of Ohio and Kevin of North Carolina. David especially loved spending time with his three grandchildren, Ava and Dylan Sommer and Jackson Kaszinski. Grandpa Dave will forever hold a special place in each of their hearts.

Surviving are his loving wife, Teresa Kaszinski; children, Melissa (Christian) Sommer and Kevin Kaszinski; mother, Phyllis Kaszinski; brothers, Craig Kaszinski and Terry (Lisa) Kaszinski; grandchildren, Ava Sommer, Dylan Sommer, and Jackson Kaszinski; mother-in-law, Mary D. Miller; sister-in-law, Susan Miller and former wife, Deborah Kaszinski.

Preceding David in death were his father, Raymond Kaszinski; brother, Brian Kaszinski, and father-in-law, Gary Miller.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials will be directed to Cops Against Cancer.

Condolences may be expressed, and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the oncology staff of Dr. Costas Constantinou, as well as the amazing care and compassion provided by Denise (Rob) Thomas.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
