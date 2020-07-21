1/1
David E. Walther
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David E. Walther

August 6, 1943- July 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for David E. Walther, 76, of Davenport, will be 11:00 am on Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion #26. Family will greet friends on Thursday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the church.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

David passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport.

David was born on August 6, 1943 in Beloit, WI, the son of Harry and Loretta (Rindfleisch) Walther. He graduated from Beloit High School and from Carthage College, Kenosha, Wisconsin. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1967 to 1970, including a year in Vietnam. He was very glad to have been able to go on the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities in September 2019.

David married Betty Ruth Deters on June 21, 1980, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport, Iowa, just 40 short years ago.

David spent most of his working career as an insurance inspector, eventually incorporating as D. Walther, Inc. In retirement, David enjoyed time spent with his family, involvement in church activities, yard work, reading, and three wonderful vacation trips/cruises.

He is survived by his wife; Betty, son, Shawn; daughter, Katherine; all of Davenport. He is also survived by his sisters, Susan Brovak, Bellingham, Washington, and Diana Clark, North Palm Beach, Florida, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1122 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, IA 52804.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church,
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Burial
Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mike Shields
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved