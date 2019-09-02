|
David J. Patterson
April 28, 1960-August 31, 2019
WHEATLAND-David J. Patterson, age 59, passed away on Saturday August 31, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Il. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wheatland on Thursday September 5, 2019 with Pastor Tessa Cavey officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 4 from 4-7 p.m.
David was born April 28, 1960 at Clinton, Iowa to Jerome and Kathleen (Van Kirk) Patterson. He was united in marriage to Lisa Johnston on September 6, 1986 at Urbandale, Iowa.
Survivors include his wife Lisa; sons Sean (friend Maddy Good) of Clinton and Seth of Bernard, Iowa; granddaughter Skye Parker Patterson; sisters Susan (Richard) Gilliam of Prescott, AZ and Ann Mulvihill of Eldridge, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Joe Mulvihill.
David started his career as a carpenter framing houses and doing remodeling before opening a business in Davenport with his wife Lisa. He was currently a realtor for Ruhl and Ruhl Realty out of DeWitt. David was a former golf coach for Calamus-Wheatland and his passions were his family, golf and Cardinals baseball. He was a diehard Hawkeye fan and his sarcastic sense of humor will dearly be missed.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 2, 2019