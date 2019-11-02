Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral,
121 W. 12th Street
Davenport, IA
David L. "Dave" Arnold


1950 - 2019
David L. "Dave" Arnold Obituary

David L. "Dave" Arnold

September 6, 1950-November 1, 2019

MOLINE-Funeral Services for David L. "Dave" Arnold, 69, a resident of Moline, will be 10:30am Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th Street, Davenport. Per Dave's wishes, the rite of cremation will take place following the service. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. The family will greet friends Thursday from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Dave passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 in Rock Island, Illinois.

David Lee Arnold was born September 6, 1950 in Macomb, Illinois, a son of Charley and Norma (Foster) Arnold. He served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Army Chorus. He married Patricia "Trish" Johnson August 21, 1976 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Davenport. They have celebrated 43 years of marriage.

Dave was the President of Auto Acres and renovated properties. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, singing, theatre, playing the piano and writing music. Other interests include acting, working around the house, carpentry, and spending time on the river. He loved to host gatherings on the river and was a devoted Menards shopper.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Cathedral, Music Guild or .

Those left to honor Dave's memory include his loving wife, Trish; children: Matt (Wendy) Arnold, Moline, and Julie (Tony) Knaak, Davenport; grandchildren, Sullivan and Brielle Arnold and Oliver and Elise Knaak; siblings: Charley (Mary) Arnold, Rock Island and Thomas (Diane) Arnold, Tampa, Florida; and mother, Norma Arnold, Moline.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charley and son, Shawn Arnold.

For more information and online condolences: http://www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
