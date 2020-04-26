Home

David L. Reese


1958 - 2020
David L. Reese Obituary

David L. Reese

May 26, 1958-April 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-David L. Reese, 61, of Davenport, died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Davenport. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private with burial in Walcott Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Walcott American Legion Post 548. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

David Lee Reese was born on May 26, 1958 in Davenport, a son of Walter C. and Norma M. (Hamann) Reese. He graduated from Davenport West High School. David grew up on the family farm and later worked on a local dairy farm. He most recently drove a school bus for Durham School Services, transporting students from the Davenport Community School District.

David was very talented with his hands and enjoyed woodworking. He built furniture, doll houses, hand mirrors and other unique pieces.

Survivors include his siblings: Vicky (Ralph) Geest, Carlyle, Illinois, Larry Reese, Florida, Gayle Lambert, Milan, Illinois, Brenda Warner, Walcott, Lana (Ed) Wacker, Davenport, Bryan (Gina) Reese, Buda, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a niece, Shelly Bridgewater, and a nephew, Joseph Reese.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 26, 2020
