David Leo Scieszinski
February 18, 1936-January 5, 2020
MELROSE, IA-David Leo Scieszinski passed away at the age 83 on January 5, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center East in Davenport, Iowa. He was a loving son, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Dave was born in Melrose on February 18, 1936 in Melrose, Iowa. He grew up and worked on his family's farm. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1954. He enlisted in the United States Army and was sent to Fort Bliss, Texas the day after his high school graduation. He was selected to work on the Army's guided missile program.
Following his military service, he attended the University of Iowa on the GI bill. He graduated from Iowa law school in 1963. He practiced law in Wilton, Iowa for more than fifty years. The last forty years, alongside his friend and loyal secretary, Julie Overton.
Dave loved boating, golfing, playing cards with his friends and broadcasting Iowa Hawkeye basketball games on Muscatine radio. Most of all he loved his family.
Dave is survived by his son, Brian (Patricia) Scieszinski of Johnston; three grandchildren, Benjamin (Brooke) Scieszinski, Rachel (James) Bromm, Laura Scieszinski and Jake Dennis, all of Des Moines; great granddaughter, Jensen Bromm; brothers, Don (Joan) Scieszinski of Grandview, KS, Gene (Patti) Scieszinski of Melrose; bother-in-law, Jimmy Sullivan of Ankeny, and many nieces, nephews, cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Evelyn Scieszinski; brother, Ray Scieszinski; and sister, Lucille Sullivan.
Mass of Christian Burial will held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Melrose with Father Mark Yates, C.PP.S. officiating. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, from 9:00-11:00 a.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Melrose. Interment will be held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Melrose with military rites conducted by the American Legion of Albia, Melrose & Lovilia. Memorials may be directed to Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at sinnottfuneralhome.com.