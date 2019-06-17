David Roete

August 4, 1945-June 15, 2019

LECLAIRE-David E. Roete, 73, of LeClaire, Iowa passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, LeClaire. Memorials may be directed to the LeClaire Fire Department.

David was born on August 4, 1945 in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of James and Kathryn (Harridge) Roete. In 1964 he married Mary Lou Allison and was later married to Joyce Meisinger in 1994. In 2007 he married Jolene Johnson. David worked as a pattern maker for Blackhawk Foundry prior to his retirement in 2010. He enjoyed woodworking and took great pride in his yard. He was also an avid Hawkeyes fan.

Those left to honor his memory are his daughters, Dawn (Joseph) Nelson of LeClaire, Lori (Richard) Shaw of Bettendorf, Lisa (Kevin) Kipper of Donahue, Iowa; son, David (Jean) Roete of LeClaire; his companion, Jolene Roete of Moline, Illinois; brother, Jim (Elaine) Roete of LeClaire; grandchildren, Jacob Roete, Olivia Nelson, Amanda Nelson, D.J. Hahn, Zach Hahn, Kyle Nelson, Ian Nelson

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Mary Lou and Joyce; and a granddaughter, Audrey Nelson.

