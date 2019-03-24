David Sunleaf

February 24, 1942-March 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for David A. Sunleaf, 77, of Davenport, will be 11a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Wednesday from 9a.m. until the time of the service at funeral home. Memorials may be made to Toys for Tots or the Salvation Army. David died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf surrounded by his family.

David Arthur Sunleaf was born on February 24, 1942 in Bellevue, Iowa, a son of Arthur W. and Virginia E. (Andersen) Sunleaf. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1959 and earned a business degree from the University of Iowa. He was united in marriage to Susan Remley on April 4, 1992 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Dave had worked as a major item manager at the Rock Island Arsenal for 28 years, retiring in 2004.

Survivors include his wife, Susan, Davenport; siblings: Larry (Mary) Williams, Edward (Laurine) Williams, Lucy (Curt) Zeimet, Arthur (Amy) Sunleaf; mother-in-law, Jane Remley; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Tom) Brownson, Denise (Dennis) Testroet, Donna Arbogast, and Annette (Rick) Ripperger; and Rose Sunleaf; and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews, and his faithful canine companion, Teddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Roger Sunleaf, stepmother, Lucille Sunleaf, step-father, Gene Strawman, father-in-law, William Remley, and a brother-in-law, Steven Remley.

The Sunleaf family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House and DaVita Dialysis for all the loving and compassionate care given to Dave. A special thank you to the donor and donor's family from whom Dave received a liver and another chance at life.

