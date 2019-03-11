David Timothy Anderson September 21, 1966-March 2, 2019 NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP, MI-David Timothy Anderson Age 52, of Napoleon Township, Jackson, MI, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Dave was born in Moline, Illinois, the son of Robert and Gladys (Rowe) Anderson and they preceded him in death. He was a 1984 graduate of Moline High School and went on to study International Business at Illinois State University. Dave served in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 1992, being deployed overseas during Operation Desert Storm. Dave is survived by his beloved fiancé, Joy Belle Gallup and her family; three brothers, Robert "Bob" Anderson and his wife Sue, Kim Anderson and his wife Diane, Will Anderson and his wife Nanette; nieces, nephews and friends. He had two great passions in life, his music and spending time with his girl Joy. Since moving to Michigan from Moline, Dave enjoyed talking and collaborating on music with his close friends. They were like brothers to him and he loved them. Dave was an original; he was smart, funny and talented. If you needed help, he was there for you. He could figure anything out and when people were with him, they couldn't help but laugh. He was outrageous and in your face, not holding back when it came to his feelings. If he loved you, he would shout it from the rooftops. He was loud and said what he thought, but he was also a very caring person. Dave will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place and a visitation gathering to celebrate Dave's life was held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home in Michigan Center, MI on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Military honors and flag presentation were given by the Jackson County American Legion Ritual Team.