Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL 61275
309-523-3151
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:45 AM
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL 61275
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
the National Cemetery
David W. Miller


1947 - 2019
David W. Miller Obituary

David W. Miller

July 30, 1947-July 12, 2019

PORT BYRON, IL- David W. Miller, age 71, of Port Byron, IL, passed away on July 12, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Anyone attending will meet at 9:45 am at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, 202 N. Main, Port Byron.

David was born on July 30, 1947 in Davenport to Robert and Margaret (Kottman) Miller. David was a veteran having served in the Navy and Armed forces for almost 30 years. He married Marilyn Dickson on April 23, 1977 in Grand Junction, CO. David retired in 2004 as a machinist with the Rock Island Arsenal.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Kristen (Christopher) Parker, and Michelle (Jonathan) Moore; a son, Will Miller; and a brother, John Miller. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael; sister, Judy Rankin; and a brother, Bob Miller. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting this obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 16, 2019
