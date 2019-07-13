Dawn L. Jimenez

April 2, 1949-July 11, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Dawn L. Jimenez, 70, of Blue Grass, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at her home following a brief illness. There will be a memorial gathering to celebrate her life from 3-6pm on Tuesday, July 16 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Private inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.

Dawn L. Waddell was born April 2, 1949 in Canton, IL, a daughter of Lawrence and Clara (Barwick) Waddell. She was united in marriage to Joseph Jimenez on December 31, 1981 in Davenport.

She was a hairstylist and owned Dawn's Hair Shapers.

She loved the outdoors and being in the sun whether it was boating with Joe, swimming, or going to the beach. She also enjoyed crocheting, getting her nails done, shoes, feeding the squirrels and birds, collecting elephants, her pets, and most of all spending time with her family.

Memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue or the Scott County Humane Society.

Survivors include her husband Joseph; children Jeffery Shoemaker, Donnellson, IA; Lisa Shoemaker, Blue Grass; stepchildren Tina (Mark) Richter, Bettendorf, Amber (Mark Mosbrucker) Jimenez, Davenport, Joseph Jimenez, Geneva, IL; grandchildren Kaitlynn (fiancé Logan Ferneau) Shoemaker, Logan Shoemaker, Justin Richter, Andrew Richter, Alex Richter, Skye Jimenez, Emmit Wilson, Juniper Jimenez, Angelo Jimenez, and Elisha Fry; sister Millie Erps, Tipton, IA; and stepmom Mary Waddell, Canton, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Linda Lyngholmn, Marie Coffman and Lorraine Waddell.

