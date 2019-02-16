Dean Byron Davis

May 14, 1930-February 13, 2019

PUNTA GORDA, FL-Dean Byron Davis 88, of Punta Gorda FL, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born on May 14, 1930 in Davenport, Iowa. He served in the United States Marine Core and worked as an accountant for the Rock Island Arsenal while in Davenport. Dean moved to Punta Gorda in 1989 with his loving wife of 68 years, Marguerite. He was a proud member of the Royal Order of Ponce De Leon Conquistadors, Elks Lodge #298 in Davenport, Iowa as well as locally in Punta Gorda and St. Marks Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa. Dean loved life, his family and friends, fishing, his St. Louis Cardinals, Iowa Hawkeye's, a good joke and a cold beer.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Marguerite; daughters, Laurie (William Jr.); Redden; Lynne (Marshall); sons, Dan Davis; Kevin (Victoria) Davis; as well as 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation from 3:00pm – 5:00pm with a reception to follow at River City Grill in Punta Gorda. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Royal Order of Ponce De Leon Conquistadors.

To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.