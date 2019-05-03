Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
DeWitt Evangelical Free Church
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
DeWitt Evangelical Free Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Deanna Bearce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deanna L. Bearce

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deanna L. Bearce Obituary

Deanna L. Bearce

October 18, 1958-April 30, 2019

DEWITT-Deanna Lynn Bearce, 60, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019, at home.

Deanna Lynn Holdorf was born October 18, 1958, in Davenport to Allen and Joan (Schulz) Holdorf. Deanna was a 1977 graduate of Central Community Schools, DeWitt. She was a homemaker much of her life, raising her family. Deanna married John E. Burkey and this union was blessed with a daughter and a son. She later married Ronald Bearce and although they divorced they remained close.

She was a member of the DeWitt Evangelical Free Church. Deanna enjoyed drawing, listening to music, Facebook and loved her relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Surviving are her daughter, Debra (Alvin) Rogis of Texarkana, Texas; her son, Steven Burkey of Davenport; grandchildren, Jonathan Burkey and Gage Rogis; siblings, Gary (Diane) Holdorf of Rock Island, Kenneth (Michelle) Holdorf of Marinette, Wisconsin, Dwight, Heather (Louis) Lizano of Blue Grass and Audrey Holdorf of Davenport; a special friend, Ron Bearce of Maquoketa and his children, Jami Bearce and her daughters, Janna and Faith, Jennifer Teri and Adam Bearce and his daughter, Kameron; nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 until the service hour of 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at DeWitt Evangelical Free Church. Pastor Jeff Niles will officiate with interment at Union Cemetery, Maquoketa.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now