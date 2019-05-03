Deanna L. Bearce

October 18, 1958-April 30, 2019

DEWITT-Deanna Lynn Bearce, 60, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019, at home.

Deanna Lynn Holdorf was born October 18, 1958, in Davenport to Allen and Joan (Schulz) Holdorf. Deanna was a 1977 graduate of Central Community Schools, DeWitt. She was a homemaker much of her life, raising her family. Deanna married John E. Burkey and this union was blessed with a daughter and a son. She later married Ronald Bearce and although they divorced they remained close.

She was a member of the DeWitt Evangelical Free Church. Deanna enjoyed drawing, listening to music, Facebook and loved her relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Surviving are her daughter, Debra (Alvin) Rogis of Texarkana, Texas; her son, Steven Burkey of Davenport; grandchildren, Jonathan Burkey and Gage Rogis; siblings, Gary (Diane) Holdorf of Rock Island, Kenneth (Michelle) Holdorf of Marinette, Wisconsin, Dwight, Heather (Louis) Lizano of Blue Grass and Audrey Holdorf of Davenport; a special friend, Ron Bearce of Maquoketa and his children, Jami Bearce and her daughters, Janna and Faith, Jennifer Teri and Adam Bearce and his daughter, Kameron; nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 until the service hour of 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at DeWitt Evangelical Free Church. Pastor Jeff Niles will officiate with interment at Union Cemetery, Maquoketa.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.