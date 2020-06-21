Deanna May (Wendt) Ketelaar

July 30, 1963-May 31, 2020

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL-Deanna May (Wendt) Ketelaar, 56, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Celebration of Life and Inurnment: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville, by Pastor Jim Goodrich. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. The family requests guests wear bright and casual clothing.

Dee, as we called her, was born July 30, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, to Leroy and Dorothy Wendt. She grew up on a farm just north of Mechanicsville. Deanna graduated from Lincoln Community High School in Stanwood, and from Iowa State University. She married Steven Michael Ketelaar on June 28, 1986, in Mechanicsville.

Deanna and Steve lived in exciting cities such as Orlando, Florida, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dallas, Texas, Madison, Wisconsin, Jupiter, Florida, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Deanna lit up a room with her smile and laugh, avid curiosity, and ability to easily make friends where ever she was.

Deanna is survived by her beloved husband, Steve; treasured daughter, Nicole (Omar) Ketelaar Duenas; mother, Dorothy Wendt; sister, Sheryl (Bob) Dohmen; nephews, Josh (Ashley) Dohmen and their daughter, Lorelai, and Eric Dohmen; brother, David (Sara) Wendt and their children Caden, Kiah, and Henry.

She is preceded in death by her father Leroy; grandparents, Herman and Dorothy (Burgess) Wendt, and Neil "CJ" and Cecil (Shrope) Miller.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be directed to the Iowa State University Foundation: 2505 University Boulevard, Ames, Iowa 50010, to benefit the Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication or an organization that you feel makes a positive impact in the world.

Please share your support and memories with Dee's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

To keep up with Dee's future adventures, and to help keep Dee's memory alive, Steve and Nicole invite you to follow www.ihadfunwithDee.com for updates on her travels.