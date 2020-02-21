|
Deanna Rose Osborne
February 19, 2020
BLUE GRASS-Deanna Rose Osborne, 69, of Blue Grass, IA, formerly of Keokuk, IA, died on February 19, 2020 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport, IA.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, IA. Burial will be in the Keokuk National Cemetery.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9-11 a.m., Monday, at the funeral home with family meeting with friends at that time.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 21, 2020