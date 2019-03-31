Deanna Simpson November 17, 1948-January 23, 2019 BETTENDORF-Deanna Carlson Simpson, 70, of Bettendorf and Punta Gorda, Fla., died Jan. 23, 2019, in Punta Gorda, after a battle with cancer of the esophagus. Deanna "Dee" was born Nov. 17, 1948, in Moline and graduated from Moline High School in 1966. She received her Bachelors of Science degree and her Masters of Library Science Degree from the University of South Florida. She was employed as a reference librarian in Venice, Fla., for a number of years. She married William H. Simpson on Dec. 6, 2000 and Dee was the love of husband Bill's life and his best friend. Bill enjoyed every precious moment of their married life together and will sorely miss the sharing, talks and walks together with Dee. Dee cared for and was totally devoted to her brothers, nieces, aunt Irene, cousin Jack and her five stepchildren, who all loved her. She thoroughly enjoyed caring for her mother during the last 18 years of her life. Dee loved reading, cooking, collecting new recipes, boating, playing the piano and fishing. She was an avid jazz enthusiast and followed all sports, particularly the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. She also enjoyed her crafts, particularly making creative greeting and Christmas cards. In Florida, she was honored to have been asked to perform three marriage ceremonies. As a young lady, she was very active in Playcrafter's Barn Theater in Moline. She was also very active in the Episcopal Church. She was also deeply concerned about the present political leadership and its effect on our country. Dee will be remembered for her generosity, her infectious smile and sense of humor, her caring manner and will be deeply missed not only be her family but her legion of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester E. Carlson and Dorothy F. Carlson; her brothers, Ronald Carlson and Curtis Carlson; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Peterson and Helen Ceperley. Those left to honor her memory including her loving husband, William, nieces, Lisa Stolz of Pekin, Ill., and Lyndsay Frady of Twisp, Wash.; and cousin, John Clifford of Moline; and her stepchildren, Craig (Christie) Simpson of Richardson, Texas, Steve Simpson of East Moline, David Simpson of Seattle, Wash.; Brian Simpson of Portage, Ind., and Catherine Simpson of Schererville, Ind.; grandchildren, Tyler, Alex, Abbi and Gabe and great-grandchildren, Noah and Oliver. A private memorial service will be held in Bettendorf in early May. Dee will be interred at the Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island. Fond memories and expression of sympathy may be shared at dignitymemorial.com for the Simpson family.