Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Deborah A. "Debbie" White


1958 - 2019
Deborah A. "Debbie" White Obituary

Deborah A. "Debbie" White

April 4, 1958-September 1, 2019

BETTENDORF-Deborah A. "Debbie" White, 61, of Bettendorf, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 surrounded by family at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN. She passed following a courageous and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Funeral services to celebrate Debbie's life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund. Deborah Ann Wakeland was born on April 4, 1958 in Davenport, a daughter of Donald and Patricia (Cassilly) Wakeland. She graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1976. Debbie had worked in the banking industry most of her life, most recently at DuTrac Credit Union, Eldridge. Debbie had a great love for her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and cousins who were more like sisters. She enjoyed knitting, always making a blanket for newborns in the family, and had recently done some knitting for the kids at the University of Iowa. Debbie also enjoyed playing disc golf with Bob and her trip with him to Jamaica where they took school supplies to Caldwell Village in Green River Parish.

Survivors include her children: Meghan (Nick Dell) Peterson, Fountain, Colorado, and Jacob White, Davenport; grandchildren: Evan, Grayson, and Cole; her faithful companion, Bob Richards, Donahue; father, Donald Wakeland, Bettendorf; brothers: Steve (Paula) Wakeland, Pleasant Valley, Mark (Jean) Wakeland, Paul (Lorrie) Wakeland, all of Bettendorf, and David Wakeland, Las Vegas; nieces and nephews, cousins: Beth Hodges, Judy Hodges, Cathy Mahler, Susie Hodges, and Jimmy Hodges. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole Wakeland; son-in-law, Josh Peterson, her mother, and cousin, Gail Levis.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 4, 2019
