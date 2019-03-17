Deborah Ann Behrens

January 2, 1952-March 15, 2019

DAVENPORT-Deborah Ann Behrens, 67, of Davenport, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Walcott Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter.

Debbie was born January 2, 1952 in Davenport, the daughter of Gene and Vera Farrell. On September 18, 1976 she married William Behrens.

Debbie was a homemaker. She worked as a telephone operator prior to raising her family. Debbie enjoyed gardening, flowers, and shopping. She cherished her time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Bill; children, Samantha (Mike) Ridenour of Blue Grass, Garry Behrens of Davenport, and Matthew Behrens of Davenport; grandchildren, Malesha Springsteen and Ryan Ridenour; great-grandchildren, Mila and Marcus; siblings, Diana, Kathy, Nancy, Janet, Gene, and Terry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Dennis and Bill.

