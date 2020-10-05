Deborah Ann Ragan

May 27, 1951-October 3, 2020

Deborah Ann Ragan, 69, of Davenport, IA, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, followed by a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ICDA (Iowa Choral Directors Association). Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Deborah was born May 27, 1951 in Marshalltown, IA, to Robert and Dorothy (Gile) Coughlin.

Deborah had a passion for music and served as choral director at Bettendorf High School from 1981-2007, judging the Iowa All-State auditions, IHSMA solo and ensemble contests, and large group contests as well. She also served as ads sales manager for the ICDA newspaper, "The Sounding Board", and the Iowa Arts Alliance Council through ICDA by mentoring over a dozen first and second year teachers. In 2016 she testified for the Senate Education Committee, advocating for the mentor program. While at Bettendorf High School, she took choirs to festivals, Carnegie Hall, and sang at Wrigley Field. Deborah was also a member of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Choral Directors Association

Survivors include her sons, Brandon Ketelson and Matthew Ragan; mother, Dorothy Coughlin; and siblings, Craig (Becky) Coughlin, Boulder, CO, and Kirk (Leann) Coughlin, Ames, IA.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Coughlin.