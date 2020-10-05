1/1
Deborah Ann Ragan
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Deborah Ann Ragan

May 27, 1951-October 3, 2020

Deborah Ann Ragan, 69, of Davenport, IA, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, followed by a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ICDA (Iowa Choral Directors Association). Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Deborah was born May 27, 1951 in Marshalltown, IA, to Robert and Dorothy (Gile) Coughlin.

Deborah had a passion for music and served as choral director at Bettendorf High School from 1981-2007, judging the Iowa All-State auditions, IHSMA solo and ensemble contests, and large group contests as well. She also served as ads sales manager for the ICDA newspaper, "The Sounding Board", and the Iowa Arts Alliance Council through ICDA by mentoring over a dozen first and second year teachers. In 2016 she testified for the Senate Education Committee, advocating for the mentor program. While at Bettendorf High School, she took choirs to festivals, Carnegie Hall, and sang at Wrigley Field. Deborah was also a member of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Choral Directors Association

Survivors include her sons, Brandon Ketelson and Matthew Ragan; mother, Dorothy Coughlin; and siblings, Craig (Becky) Coughlin, Boulder, CO, and Kirk (Leann) Coughlin, Ames, IA.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Coughlin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 6, 2020
I was a high school student of Mrs. Ragan- both as a singer and as a "student accompanist." It was then that I began preparing for the job that I have now- "piano accompanist" at Bettendorf High School. I think about her almost every day. It's crazy that my office is her former office! I have many good memories from my high school choral experience, which motivates me to want to continue that for the students that I work with now. #bettendorfpride
Laura 'Hesse' McCaulley
Student
October 5, 2020
Ragan-
Words cannot express how shocked I am to hear of your passing. You were without a doubt my most influential high school teacher. I so appreciate the many memories I have with you in the classroom, and at Allstate. Thank you for being you. You took no crap, and I really admired that about you. You ran a tight ship, and that is what made your choirs so excellent. Thank you for investing in me. Thank you for believing in my voice, and in me as a person. You’ll forever be an important part of my story. Thank you.

Much love,
Brintnall
Alysha Brintnall
Student
October 5, 2020
I was SO saddened to hear this news last night. Deb was such a fun-loving person who would always be there for you if you needed anything. I'm particularly appreciative of all the times she opened her home to me when I flew back to Davenport to visit my mother. We would stay up late sitting outside in her gazebo sharing our day, telling funny stories, and remembering classic moments that had happened during our 40-year friendship. Deb loved to laugh. We also had so much fun attending the Iowa ACDA Summer Conventions in Mason City. Rest in Peace, Ragan! You will be missed and remembered.
Edie Copley
Friend
October 5, 2020
Sorry to hear of Deb's death. So tough to lose a classmate and especially one who was so vibrant
Catherine Carpenter
Classmate
October 5, 2020
Where do I begin? Ragan. Music is an integral part of my life. You were a huge part of that. Your dedication to your students was undeniable. Did we have our disagreements? You bet. You met your match when when you realized I was not a student to be toyed with. I’m glad we laughed about that later.

There are so many stories I want to retrace and share.

I’m forever changed because you refused to let it just be about my “talent”.

Your first Four years of All-Stater - I’m honored to carry that title.

Laughs. Tears. Screaming matches. “This is not Chad solo with choir accompaniment” (my favorite)

You know the difference you made in my life. I love you, Ragan and I know now, when I sing, they’ll be an extra twinkle and secured breath saved for you with your memory.
Chadwick Vogel
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved