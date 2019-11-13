|
Debra "Debbie" Goodknight
April 27, 1968-November 2, 2019
BETTENDORF-Debra "Debbie" Goodknight, 51, of Bettendorf, IA passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the mortuary. Inurnment will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. To see the full obituary and send online condolences to www.rungemortuary.com.
Debbie was born on April 27, 1968 to George and Alberta (Schlienger) Gisel in
Upper Darby, PA. Throughout her career she worked as a manager at Heart of America, Thunder Bay Grille, Machine Shed, Des Moines, IA and Okoboji Grill.
Debbie was an amazing, talented, selfless woman with a heart of gold, who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She loved singing, karaoke, going camping, hiking, boating, going to the beach, swimming, and anything that involved being outside in the sun. She was a high school cheerleader and an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Those left to cherish her memory are her lifelong partner, Mark Bierman; parents, George and Alberta Gisel, two sons; James and Jordan Goodknight, grandchildren; Maximus Otto Asher Goodknight, Wyatt Keller, Shiloh Goodknight and Melody Goodnight. one brother; George Gisel Jr.; two sisters; Sherri (Tom) Cannon, Bonnie (David) Ajemian, two nephews; Scott Gisel and Jack Gisel. Three nieces; Katherine Gisel, Kellie Cannon, and Samantha Cannon.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Oswald and Britta Gisel, and Emil and Rose Schlienger; and one uncle, Wayne Schlienger.