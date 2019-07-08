Home

Debra S. Hoss

Debra S. Hoss Obituary

Debra S. Hoss

January 12, 1955-July 6, 2019

DAVENPORT-Debra S. Hoss, 64, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her home.

Private family services will be held. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Debra Sue Hoss was born January 12, 1955, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the daughter of Duane and Carolyn (Niles) Hoss. She owned and operated the tanning salon, Tan Your Fan, in Davenport for nearly 20 years. after retiring, she worked at Lujack's in Davenport.

She enjoyed traveling, watching movies and computers. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Deb, especially her grandchildren.

Deb is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and John Jovanovich of Lombard, Illinois; grandchildren, Taylor Arguello, Josh Arguello, Ava Jovanovich, and Johnny Rocco Jovanovich; her special friend, Barb Walton of Davenport; her mother, Carolyn Turner of Rock Island; two brothers, Duane (Kathy) Hoss of Rock Island, and Brian Hoss of Fort Worth, Texas; a sister-in-law, Tamme Hoss of Rock Island; nieces and nephews, Troy (Nicole) Hoss, Timothy Hoss, Crystal Hoss, George (Laura) Hoss, and Amanda Hoss; many great-nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Max. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Kelly Hoss.

The family would like to give special thanks to UnityPoint Hospice, especially Tori, Lisa and Dawn, for the wonderful care given to Deb.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from July 8 to July 9, 2019
