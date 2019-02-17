Debra Sue Friederichs

September 6, 1949-February 14, 2019

DAVENPORT-Debra Sue Friederichs passed away on February 14, 2019, with family by her side. She was born September 6, 1949 in Waterloo, Iowa, to Stephen Price, Jr. and Vera (Price) Boyd. She graduated from North Scott High School and retired from MidAmerican Energy. After many years in the Quad Cities, she recently moved to Mission, Kansas to be closer to her loving daughter, caring son-in-law and beautiful granddaughters. She loved her family, and being a Gaga was her greatest joy. Her giving and caring personality showed as she always put others first. Walking on the beach was one of your favorite activities and entertaining was her specialty. Debbie loved driving fast in convertibles with the wind in her hair.

Please bring memories to share at a celebration of Debbie's life on March 23, 2019, 2:00-5:00 PM, at the Dixon Legion, Dixon Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Olathe Cancer Center or the .

Survivors include; daughter, Christina (Jason) Dreiling, granddaughters, Harper Rose and Avery Isabel of Overland Park, KS; mother Vera (Otis) Boyd and stepmom Donna Price all of Davenport, IA; sister Vicky (Steve) Clark of Donahue, IA; brother Stephen Randall (Carol) Price of Orion, IL; and partner in crime, Pamela Otto, Davenport, IA.

Preceding her in death is her father, Stephen Price, Jr. and infant brother, James Price.

Full obituary can be viewed at www.cremationcenterkc.com where your comments may be left for Debbie's family.