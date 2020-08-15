Delores "Toody" Freeland

August 6, 1935-August 13, 2020

BETTENDORF-Delores "Toody" Freeland 85, Bettendorf, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport. Private family services will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of any flowers or gifts, memorials may be made to Quad City Honor Flight.

Toody was born August 6, 1935 in Moline the daughter of Ralph and Ruth Hearn. She graduated from Moline High School. Toody married Mel Ballard on October 4, 1953 and together they had 3 daughters. She retired as the Photo Librarian for John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline. She married Chuck Hoskins on June 28, 1977, he died November 2, 2011. She married Cal Freeland on November 12, 2012. Cal died July 4, 2016. Toody was past president of the East Moline Woman's Club, and was always active in her community. Toody had a very strong faith in God.

Survivors include her children, Jewell (Jerry) Joyce, York, PA, and Susan (Dennis) Hill, Davenport, grandchildren, Jessica (Mike) Eager, Meagan (Alan) Sweet, Jack Hill, and Michelle (Sara) Pearce, and great grandchildren, Elliana, Dean and Lucy, step children Kris (Steve) Novak, RI and Shelley Proudfit, Bettendorf, step grandchildren, Eric and Todd and step great-grandchildren, Morgan and Riley.

In addition to her husbands, she is preceded in death by her daughter Pam Hanssen, her parents and 2 sisters and a brother.

