Deloris Mary Blake
February 12, 1931-February 18, 2020
DAVENPORT-Deloris Mary Blake, age 89, of rural Davenport, Iowa, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be held from 4:45 – 7:30 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass. Burial will take place in Maysville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Up With Families (supports families with special needs children), Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church or Maysville Fire Department in her memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
Deloris was born on a farm by Eldridge, Iowa on February 12, 1931, to Ferdinand and Mary (Bleyaert) Van Den Berghe and later moved to the family farm near New Liberty. Deloris did not have the opportunity to attend high school but later in life obtained her high school diploma. Deloris married her true love, Chris, on January 24, 1954 after his return from serving in the Korean War. Chris died on July 24, 2018. They were true partners in life, from operating the family dairy farm to enjoying family and friends.
During the farm crisis in the 1980's, Deloris earned her home health aide credentials and began working outside of the home. She was the devoted mother of eight children and her family was her greatest joy. In 2014, Deloris was recognized by receiving an Iowa Mother of Achievement Award. Deloris was a lifelong supporter of 4-H, supporting county activities and spending endless hours helping her children and grandchildren with projects that were essential in shaping their futures. Deloris volunteered at the Mississippi Valley Fair for various activities, including organizing special needs day, cooking at the Heritage House, and beautifying the fairgrounds by planting flowers. She also volunteered at Genesis Medical Center and Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Her hobbies included flower and vegetable gardening, canning, sewing, and bowling. She was a member of a Quilting club, Questers, Parent Teacher Association and Swiss Valley Gals. Deloris and Chris loved to travel, explore, and experience many new places including multiple countries. They also enjoyed their card clubs, dancing, polka music, and cherished many friendships.
Deloris will be dearly missed by her eight children, Karen (Lonny) Ganzer of Eldridge, Roger (Jodi) Blake of Davenport, Randy (Cindy) Blake of LeClaire, Rick Blake of Long Grove, Keith (Colette) Blake of Eldridge, Kathy (Geoff) Polzin of Donahue, Kevin (Cindy) Blake of Walcott and Karol (Keith) Martz of Blue Grass; 23 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; in-laws, George and Anita Christoff and Donavon and Carolyn Blake.
Deloris was preceded in death by the love her life, Chris; daughter-in-law, Sallie Blake; a sister, Margaret Coussens and a brother, Carl Van Den Berghe.