Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Dennis Bennette

Dennis Bennette Obituary

Dennis Bennette

May 30, 1955-March 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-A celebration of life service for Dennis Bennette, 64, of Davenport will take place at a later date.

Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dennis passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home in Davenport.

Dennis Mark Bennette was born on May 30, 1955 in New Port, Rhode Island, the son of Rivola and Donna (Taylor) Bennette. He worked as a truck driver for Straight Shot Express. He enjoyed technology and cooking. He was a member of Coram Deo Bible Church, Davenport.

He is survived by his father, Rivola of LeMars, IA, sisters; Janet Hicks of Calamus, IA, Terrie Mock of Colorado, fiancée, Mary Kehoe of Davenport, and grandson, Calvin "Buddy" Kehoe.

He is preceded in death by his mother, and brothers, Daniel in 2009 and Gary in 2004.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 1, 2020
