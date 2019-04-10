Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wake
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
Law-Jones Funeral Home
Preston, IA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Law-Jones Funeral Home
Preston, IA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Preston, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Deppe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Deppe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis Deppe Obituary

Dennis Deppe

April 7, 2019

PRESTON-Dennis Gene Deppe, age 61, of Preston, Iowa passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at home in the care of his loving family. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston, with Father Austin Wilker as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Preston. Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, with a Scripture Wake Service held at 3:30 p.m.. Friends and family are invited to share in Dennis' life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.