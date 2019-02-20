Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Dennis F. Anderson


1945 - 2019
Dennis F. Anderson Obituary

Dennis F. Anderson

October 14, 1945-February 19, 2019

DAVENPORT-Dennis F. Anderson, 73, of Davenport, died peacefully Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf surrounded by his family.

Funeral services to celebrate Dennis' life will be 12p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Visitation will be from 10:00a.m. until noon. Burial will be at a later date at the Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association Iowa Chapter or Pheasants Forever.

Dennis was born October 14, 1945 in Davenport, son of Emil and Eulalia (Brasch) Anderson. After graduation, he started at ALCOA, a career that lasted thirty-six years and nine months, retiring from the plate mill in 2001.

Dennis served in the Army and is a Vietnam veteran.

He married Donna K. Geist on April 10, 1970 in Bettendorf.

Dennis had passion for cars, especially Chevy's. He took great pride in his '57 Chevy and '69 Chevelle. He also enjoyed riding his Harley, going to drag and stock car races, and supporting Dale Earnhardt's style of racing. Dennis also enjoyed the many special friends he made at Auto Ron's and Oak Hill Gun Club, and was a proud member of the NRA.

Survivors include his wife, Donna: children: Denise (Mike) Fluegel, Dean (Susie) Anderson, and Daniel (Lacey Laster) Anderson, all of Davenport; grandchildren: Shianne, Laken, Ashlynn, Caylin, Tyler, Jake, Alyvia, Adam, Kensington Rose; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Billie (Russ) Lange, LeClaire, Twilla (Arch) Harris, Mike Geist, all of Davenport, and Mark Geist, Pleasant Valley, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Shirley Meinert, Emil Anderson, Jr., Mary Lue Hackett-Rock, Betty Mae Anderson, David Anderson, and an infant sister, Jean.

Online remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Dennis's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
