|
|
Dennis G. Deppe
April 7, 2019
PRESTON-Dennis Gene Deppe, age 61, of Preston, Iowa passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at home in the care of his loving family. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston, with Father Austin Wilker as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Preston. Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, with a Scripture Wake Service held at 3:30 p.m.. Friends and family are invited to share in Dennis' life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019