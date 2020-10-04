1/1
Dennis K. Wohlford
1947 - 2020
Dennis K. Wohlford

October 30, 1947-September 27, 2020

Louisville, NE - Graveside services for Dennis K. Wohlford, 72, of Louisville, NE, formerly of East Moline, IL, will be 2 pm, Friday October 9, 2020, at the Rock Island National Cemetery, where the VVA #299 will conduct military honors. Anyone wishing to attend should be at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline by 1:30 pm. Visitation will 4-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home, with a time of sharing at the conclusion of visitation. Dennis died September 27th 2020 at his home with his loved ones at his side.

Dennis was born October 30, 1947, in Mankato, MN, the son of Jerit and Virginia (Rhonie) Wohlford, Fairmont, MN. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He Married Ella Spurr April 22, 1989, in Moline, IL. She died July 8 2016. Dennis worked as a mechanical engineer for Sigan Plastics for 20 years. He later worked at the Rock Island Arsenal.

He enjoyed wood working and had been a member of the VVA Honor Guard.

Survivors include his daughters, Bonnie (Scott) Hansen, Omaha, NE, and Mandy (Chad) Korte, Louisville, NE; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brothers, John (Becky) Wohlford, Monticello, MN, Bill (Patricia) Wohlford, Bettendorf, IA, and Robert Wohlford, TN; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Jason Wohlford, and granddaughter Olivia Allvin.

Memorials may be made to VVA chapter 299.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
OCT
9
Funeral
01:30 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
OCT
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rock Island National Cemeter
