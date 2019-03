Dennis P. Runyon

March 12, 2019

MOLINE-Dennis P. Runyon, age 71, of Moline, Illinois, entered Heaven peacefully on March 12, 2019, in the emergency room at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, Illinois.

Services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline. Visitation is 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

He is survived by his wife, Susan of Moline; and brother, William (Melissa) Runyon of Muscatine. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Alva and Norma Runyon.

Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.