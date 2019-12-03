Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
(309) 756-5513
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Riverfront Grille
4619 34th Street Court
Rock Island, IL
View Map
Dennis R. Bush


1943 - 2019
Dennis R. Bush Obituary

Dennis R. Bush

April 28, 1943-December 1, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Dennis R. Bush,76, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. A memorial service for Denny will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. A Celebration of Life social will immediately follow the funeral service at Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th Street Court, Rock Island from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family and will be split between BHASED and Mayo Clinic Cancer Research.

Dennis was born April 28, 1943 in Rock Island, a son of Walter R. and Shirley C. (Tacey) Bush. He graduated from Alleman High School in 1961 and served his country in the U.S. Army. Dennis married Diana Burns on October 2, 1981 in Milan. He spent his working years as a farmer and owner of Bush Electric. He was an avid sportsman who loved snowmobiling, riding

ATVs and watching sports. He was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and a member of the Namakagon Trail Groomers Club. He enjoyed NASCAR, traveling and mowing his lawn. He looked forward to the Wednesday morning breakfast club at Two Sisters' in Milan (and Scamper Inn, in earlier years). He was very proud of his family and he spent two years caring for his

special needs granddaughter, Alayna.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Diana; daughters, Angela(Dana)DeKeyrel, Illinois City and Annette(Mike)Epperly, Sherrard; grandchildren, Lexi, Doug and Alayna DeKeyrel and Audrey and Will Epperly; siblings, Darrel(Teresa)Bush, Taylor Ridge and Bruce(Mary)Bush, Dahinda.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Beth and a grandson, Drake DeKeyrel.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2019
