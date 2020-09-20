Derek Sean Kehl

November 12, 1969-September 12, 2020

DAVENPORT-Derek Sean Kehl, 50, of Davenport, IA passed away in his home Saturday, September 12th, 2020. He was born on November 12th, 1969, in Rock Island, IL. He was a hardworking husband and father. Derek is a disabled veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Gulf War. He retired as a journeyman/millwright from Arconic Inc in the beginning of 2020. While not the best at showing vulnerability and emotion, Derek loved his family deeply. He is survived by his wife, his three children, his grandchildren, his parents and his siblings. Derek met his wife Brenda (47) in 1997 and they were married at Sacred Heart Cathedral on June 7th, 2003. His first child is Oliva Kehl (27), engaged to Brian DeHaven. He is grandfather to Olivia's daughters, Elaine (1) and Elizabeth who is due in January 2021. Derek's second child is Ciera Picard (25), married to Evan Picard. Derek's third child is Mason Kehl (21). His parents are Michael and Diane Kehl, and his siblings include Brandon Kehl, Tina Grass, and Robert Kehl. His family is deeply saddened by his unexpected loss. Derek had a passion for traveling and took his family on many vacations to new places. Until the end, he still went on adventures with his wife multiple times per year. He always had a special connection with animals and loved his many pets. Derek was an avid science fiction fan. He loved Star Wars, and he has 2 walls dedicated with Star Wars memorabilia in his home. He also loved the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Avengers: Infinity War was his favorite Marvel movie. Derek was sometimes a hard man to love and did not always know the right way to show his love back; he was not one to wear his vulnerability on his sleeve. But there is no doubt that he did love his family with all his heart and was a man capable of great emotion. During this time, his family wishes for the world to know just how very much he was loved. He memory will be in our hearts forever. As he often said, we know the one thing he would want to tell us now is to "have faith".

Visitation services are to be held at Weerts Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 from 4pm-7pm. A funeral for close family and friends will be held the following day. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com