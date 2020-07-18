Mr. DeVere "Oscar" L. Shelton

March 9, 1926-July 17, 2020

CALAMUS-Mr. DeVere "Oscar" L. Shelton, 94, of Calamus, Iowa, died Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020, at ManorCare, Davenport.

DeVere Lawrence Shelton was born March 9, 1926, on a farm North of Calamus, to the late Harley and Alice (Johnson) Shelton. During World War II, at the age of 17, Oscar enlisted in the United States Air Force. In 1944, immediately following his Calamus High School graduation ceremony, which was moved up one day to accommodate the train schedule, he and two of his buddies hopped the train to Des Moines to be processed for duty. Oscar was stationed in Chelveston, England, St. Trond, Belgium and Lechfeld, Germany. He was a tail gunner with the 305th Bombardment Group of the 8th Air Force, wearing the Theater Ribbon and one Battle Star. Returning home after being honorably discharged in 1947, he married Joan Joyce Porth at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. They farmed at rural Calamus until retirement. In addition to farming, Oscar was a carpenter for Dosland Lumber Company and later Jim Forret Construction, both of Calamus.

He was a founding member of Faith Lutheran Church of Calamus, a 76-year continuous member of Calamus American Legion Post #466 and Calamus Lions Club. Oscar was a former member of Calamus Community school board. He was a lover of golf and instrumental in the birth of Wapsi Oaks Country Club, Calamus. Oscar was an avid baseball player, playing for, and later coaching the Calamus Cornbelt Farm League until the age of 42.

Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Joan; his daughters, Pat Shelton of Fort Myers, Florida and Tammi Anderson of West Des Moines; his son, Hal (Andrea) Shelton of rural Calamus; his grandchildren, Ross (Cara) Anderson of Ankeny, Joshua (Kristi) Jacobs of Bettendorf and Luke (Jessica) Shelton of Calamus; his great-grandchildren, Oscar Anderson, Audrey, Violet and Evelyn Jacobs and Brent and Caleb Shelton; his sisters-in-law, Elaine Shelton and Margaret "Rusty" Porth.

Also preceding Oscar in death were grandsons, Matthew Jacobs and Kent Anderson; his brother, Dr. Marlon Shelton and his brother-in-law, Merle Porth.

A Public Graveside Service and Military Rites by Magnus M. Petersen American Legion Post #266 of Calamus and the United States Air Force will be held at 12 noon Tuesday at Kvindherred Cemetery, rural Calamus. Burial will follow.

Pallbearers will be Ross Anderson, Josh Jacobs, Luke Shelton, Oscar Anderson, Jim Shelton, Tom Porth, Steve Porth and Wayne Whitman.

Condolences may be expressed, and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.