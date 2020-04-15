|
Diana Brown
July 25, 1931- April 13, 2020
LECLAIRE-Diana Brown, 88, of Le Claire, Iowa entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 13th, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Iowa Cremation is assisting the family.
The former Diana Carter was born on July 25th, 1931 to Harrison and Lula Carter of Princeton, Iowa. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Those left to cherish her memory are: two daughters, Vicky (Steve) Barnard of Lutz, Florida and Gloria Gravert of Le Claire, Iowa; two sons Kenny (Brenda) Brown of Bettendorf, Iowa and Rick Brown of Dahinda, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law Lowenne Carter and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are: her husband, Wayne Brown Sr.; a son Wayne Brown Jr., and two daughters Cindy Kleckner and Barbara Dell.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 15, 2020