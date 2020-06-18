Diana Lee Hodges
1946 - 2020
Diana Lee Hodges

August 16, 1946-June 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-Diana Lee Hodges, 73, of Davenport passed way Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Per her request, cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com

Diana was born August 16, 1946 in Davenport, IA to Jack and Alice Beranek. She married Bill Hodges in 1967. She retired from the Davenport School System after many years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her son, grandson, cat and also loved arranging flowers.

Those left to honor her memory include her son, Craig and her grandson Austin and her brother, Barry (Bernadean) Beranek, Durant. Her parents and an infant twin brother preceded her in death.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
