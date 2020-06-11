Diana "DeeDee" Mueller

November 6, 1938-June 8, 2020

BETTENDORF-Diana "DeeDee" Mueller, 81, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Manor Care - Utica Ridge with her daughter by her side. Private family services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Weerts Funeral Home. Memorials in Diana's name may be made to the family.

DeeDee was born on November 6, 1938 to Henry and Helen Danico in Davenport, Iowa. Following high school, she went to the University of Iowa to study journalism. After a year at the University of Iowa, DeeDee returned to Davenport and married James Mueller on May 28, 1960; he preceded her in death on April 9, 2001. DeeDee was a court bailiff with the Scott County Court System and the State of Iowa Court System for 17 years before retiring in 2002. DeeDee was very involved with the Bix Memorial Society and 2020 would have been her first year not being able to participate. DeeDee was a huge history buff, knowing just about everything she could on the Civil War and World War I. She was involved with the Jr. Theater, High School Theater, and Theater at the University of Iowa; she was also a Past President of the local PTA.

DeeDee is survived by her children Tracy Riedesel and Lee "Rob" (Paula) Mueller; grandchildren Justin (Hayleigh), Morgan, Elisabeth, and James; her step-brother William Swenty; and good friend Judge John Nahra. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; and her son-in-law David Riedesel.

