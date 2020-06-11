Diana "DeeDee" Mueller
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Diana "DeeDee" Mueller

November 6, 1938-June 8, 2020

BETTENDORF-Diana "DeeDee" Mueller, 81, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Manor Care - Utica Ridge with her daughter by her side. Private family services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Weerts Funeral Home. Memorials in Diana's name may be made to the family.

DeeDee was born on November 6, 1938 to Henry and Helen Danico in Davenport, Iowa. Following high school, she went to the University of Iowa to study journalism. After a year at the University of Iowa, DeeDee returned to Davenport and married James Mueller on May 28, 1960; he preceded her in death on April 9, 2001. DeeDee was a court bailiff with the Scott County Court System and the State of Iowa Court System for 17 years before retiring in 2002. DeeDee was very involved with the Bix Memorial Society and 2020 would have been her first year not being able to participate. DeeDee was a huge history buff, knowing just about everything she could on the Civil War and World War I. She was involved with the Jr. Theater, High School Theater, and Theater at the University of Iowa; she was also a Past President of the local PTA.

DeeDee is survived by her children Tracy Riedesel and Lee "Rob" (Paula) Mueller; grandchildren Justin (Hayleigh), Morgan, Elisabeth, and James; her step-brother William Swenty; and good friend Judge John Nahra. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; and her son-in-law David Riedesel.

Online condolences may be made to DeeDee's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved