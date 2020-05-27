Diane Essex
Diane Essex August 6, 1955 - May 22, 2020 DAVENPORT-Diane Essex, 64, of Davenport, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home. The rite of cremation will be accorded. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries, Davenport, is assisting the family. Diane Spotts was born August 6, 1955, in Niagara Falls, NY, a daughter of John and Fern (Lavender) Spotts, Jr. Survivors include daughter Crystal Leedall; mother Fern (Ed) Miller; father John (Joan) Spotts, Jr; sister Lori (John) Matkovic; and brother Dean Spotts. She was a loving and caring person. She was preceded in death by sons Tony Carlisle and Gordon Essex, Jr, and sister Debbie Livingston. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
