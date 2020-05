Diane Essex August 6, 1955 - May 22, 2020 DAVENPORT-Diane Essex, 64, of Davenport, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home. The rite of cremation will be accorded. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries, Davenport, is assisting the family. Diane Spotts was born August 6, 1955, in Niagara Falls, NY, a daughter of John and Fern (Lavender) Spotts, Jr. Survivors include daughter Crystal Leedall; mother Fern (Ed) Miller; father John (Joan) Spotts, Jr; sister Lori (John) Matkovic; and brother Dean Spotts. She was a loving and caring person. She was preceded in death by sons Tony Carlisle and Gordon Essex, Jr, and sister Debbie Livingston. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com